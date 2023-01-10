Rangpur v Barishal BPL match delayed after Shakib argues with umpire

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan got involved in a heated exchange with the umpires delaying the start of the second innings by several minutes in the Bangladesh Premier League tie against Rangpur Riders.

Chaturanga de Silva and Anamul Haque Bijoy were in the middle to begin the chase after Rangpur posted 158 at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Southpaw Raqibul Hasan was warming up to open the bowling when Chaturanga went on strike. But seeing left-hander Chaturanga marking his stumps, Rangpur skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan brought in offspinner Sheikh Mahedi Hasan to replace Raqibul.