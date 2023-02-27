Isle of Man bowled out for 10 runs in lowest T20 score

The Isle of Man were bowled out by Spain for 10 runs in an international match on Sunday, limping to the lowest total in men's Twenty20 cricket.

Six players in the Isle of Man's line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. The team were routed in 8.4 overs.

Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest.