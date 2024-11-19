Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rattled India target rare three-peat in Australia

Only England in the 1880s, West Indies a century later and South Africa more recently have achieved that feat

Rattled India eye rare three-peat in Australia
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Fourth Test - India v Australia - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 13, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma receives the Border Gavaskar trophy from Sunil Gavaskar after winning the test series REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 12:08 PM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 12:08 PM

Related Stories
Australia sweep Pakistan T20s
Australia sweep Pakistan T20s
Read More
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
US imposes sanctions on senior Hamas officials
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Russia starts making nuclear-resistant mobile bomb shelters
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Hamas will no longer rule enclave: Netanyahu
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Ukraine hits Russia with US ATACMS missiles
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More