After dramatic defeat to South Africa, Hridoy vents his frustration with umpiring

Bangladesh did not get four probable runs from leg byes, and eventually they lost the match by four runs

Cricketers usually tread cautiously when discussing umpiring decisions. Sometimes they adopt a diplomatic tone, sometimes they subtly hint at their opinions, and sometimes they avoid the topic altogether.

However, Towhid Hridoy didn't hold back much this time. After the heartbreaking loss against South Africa in a tense thriller in the T20 World Cup, the Bangladeshi batsman openly criticised the umpires.

At Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday, the Tigers lost by four runs. According to Hridoy, Bangladesh deserved a boundary that could have altered the match's outcome.

The controversial call came in the 17th over. The second ball from Otniel Baartman deflected off Mahmudullah's front pad to the boundary. The middle-order batter was ruled as lbw on the field.

However, the umpire quickly raised his finger in response to the leg-before appeal. Mahmudullah did not delay in reviewing. The review showed the ball was well outside the leg stump.

The decision was upheld upon review with an umpire's call. However, according to the rules, no runs are added once an umpire gives out. It meant that the four leg byes did not count.

If that boundary had been awarded, Bangladesh would have needed 22 runs from 22 balls. Without it, they needed 26 from 22.

Ultimately, Bangladesh lost the tightly contested match by four runs. When asked about the potential four runs in the post-match press conference, Hridoy pointed directly at the umpires.

"To be honest, it was not a good decision. It wasn't good for us in a close match," he said. "We might have had a different game if we had gotten those four runs. I have nothing more to say..."

Though he claimed to have nothing more to say, Hridoy expressed more dissatisfaction not only about the possible leg-byes but also about his own dismissal and other decisions.

He was asked whether the ICC should consider changing the rule deemed unfair. He did not delve into the technicalities but reiterated his criticism towards the umpire.

"The rules... what ICC has done is beyond my control. But those four runs were very crucial for us at that time. I believe that the umpire made the call, and umpires can make calls. They are human; they can make mistakes.

“There were also a couple of wides that weren’t called. Playing in such a venue, where runs are not coming easily and it’s a low-scoring match, even one or two runs matter a lot."

"So, I think those four runs or a couple of wides were very close calls. Even my dismissal was an umpire's call. I think there are areas for improvement. What ICC has established with the rules is beyond our control. What happened, happened."

Despite everything, Bangladesh were in a strong position until the final stages. They needed only 20 runs from the last 18 balls with six wickets remaining. Both Hridoy and Mahmudullah were set at the crease.

However, when Hridoy got out in the first ball of the 18th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada on 37, Bangladesh lost direction.

In the final over, Bangladesh required 11 runs. With his side needing 6 from 2 balls, Mahmudullah hit a full toss delivery from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and was caught metres inside the straight boundary by captain Aiden Markram.