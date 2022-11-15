Williamson doesn't see teams blindly copying England T20 template

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson does not expect teams to blindly copy the template England provided after winning the T20 World Cup in Australia with their unbridled aggression.

An England side teeming with power-hitters and all-rounders suffered a shock defeat to Ireland in a rain-marred contest, but otherwise blew away oppositions en route to their second World T20 title.

They plundered runs in powerplays, barely relented in the middle overs and accelerated again in the death overs, maintaining the kind of tempo which their opponents could only dream of.