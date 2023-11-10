    বাংলা

    ICC suspends Sri Lanka's membership over government interference

    Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed SLC's board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at this year's World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 04:01 PM

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership with immediate effect for government interference, the sport's governing body said on Friday.

    Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed SLC's board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at this year's World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal.

    "The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member," it said in a statement.

    "In particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

    "The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course."

    Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup and sit ninth in the 10-team standings.

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Sri Lanka - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 2, 2023 Sri Lanka players during a review that leads to India's Suryakumar Yadav losing his wicket REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Sri Lanka sacks board
    The secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket Mohan de Silva stepped down as fans protested in front of its headquarters
    A crow sits on a barricade in front of India Gate amidst smog in New Delhi, November 3, 2019.
    After Bangladesh, Sri Lanka cancel practice over filthy Delhi air
    During an India v Sri Lanka test match in New Delhi six years ago, several players vomited on the field, while others struggled with the hazardous air
    Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad
    Mathews replaces Pathirana
    Pathirana failed to recover from a shoulder injury sustained during the match against Pakistan on Oct 10 and was ruled out of the tournament
    Sri Lankan cricket player Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested in Sydney on Sunday morning.
    Sri Lanka lifts ban on Gunathilaka
    Danushka Gunathilaka was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine