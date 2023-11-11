    বাংলা

    Australia win toss and opt to bowl against Bangladesh in World Cup

    Australia are on a six-match winning run and have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they will take on South Africa on Nov 16

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Nov 2023, 06:08 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2023, 06:08 AM

    Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in their final World Cup pool stage clash with Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

    Five-times champions Australia are on a six-match winning run and have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they will take on South Africa in Kolkata on Nov 16.

    Glenn Maxwell, who overcame cramps to score an outrageous double-century in their last game against Afghanistan to secure a victory and his team's progress to the knockouts, was rested for the Bangladesh game along with seamer Mitchell Starc.

    Batsman Steve Smith returned to the team after missing the last match due to a bout of vertigo, while paceman Sean Abbott was included in the starting side.

    Bangladesh, who are seeking a win to cement their spot in the top eight and secure 2025 Champions Trophy qualification, made three changes to their starting eleven.

    Teams:

    Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

    Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

