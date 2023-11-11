Australia win toss and opt to bowl against Bangladesh in World Cup

Glenn Maxwell, who overcame cramps to score an outrageous double-century in their last game against Afghanistan to secure a victory and his team's progress to the knockouts, was rested for the Bangladesh game along with seamer Mitchell Starc.

Batsman Steve Smith returned to the team after missing the last match due to a bout of vertigo, while paceman Sean Abbott was included in the starting side.

Bangladesh, who are seeking a win to cement their spot in the top eight and secure 2025 Champions Trophy qualification, made three changes to their starting eleven.