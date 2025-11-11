England's style will suit fast Australian pitches, says Trescothick

England's batters will relish the pace and bounce of Australian wickets during the Ashes series as they will allow Ben Stokes' side to play with their trademark aggression and put home bowlers under pressure, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said.

Lively Australian tracks are expected to test England's high-tempo "Bazball" style, introduced by head coach Brendon McCullum, but Trescothick said on Tuesday the tourists are confident they can thrive in those conditions.

"The style of cricket we play is to try and put the bowlers under pressure," Trescothick told reporters in Perth, where his team are preparing for the Nov 21 series opener.

"Playing on bouncy pitches, where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, is something we always talk about trying to get back at home. It suits our style of play, which we're happy with.

"Definitely, the pitches have generally evolved in the last few years in Australia but you still expect them to be quick and bouncy and maybe have a bit more in it for the bowlers compared to years gone by."

AUSTRALIA MAY SURPRISE WITH PITCHES

Former England captain Alastair Cook suggests the hosts will be wary of playing into England's hands and could spring a surprise in the way they set up the pitches.

"It's a real intrigue which hasn't actually been spoken about that much," Cook, who will be part of TNT Sports coverage team, said.

"Historically, you go to Australia and think they're going to be hard, flat, good wickets. But then you think that almost might suit England better than it's ever suited them.

"Australia might feel to counter this England batting line-up, when the ball moves, they look more vulnerable. They might think are we hitting them with pace, or do we now need that 80 mile-an-hour dobblers who nibble it around."

Cook made a series-leading 766 runs when England last won an away Ashes series in 2010-11 but they have since suffered 5-0, 4-0 and 4-0 routs.

Trescothick, who played in three Ashes campaigns including a triumphant 2005 series on home soil, said England's batters would be looking to be smarter.

"We're always trying to evolve," the 49-year-old added.

"Certain things have helped us along the way but as a mantra we're always trying to remain positive and put oppositions under pressure, whether we're bowling or batting."

Joe Root will head into the five-match series seeking a first Ashes century Down Under and Trescothick backed the top-ranked Test batter to break his duck.

"The way he's gone in the last couple of years will probably explain that he's comfortable with what he's trying to do at the moment and how he's playing his game," Trescothick said.

"We've seen Joe grow massively in the last three seasons under McCullum and Ben Stokes in the style of play that we've had. His game has gone to the next level and hence the reason where he is in the rankings."