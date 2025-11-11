Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

England's style will suit fast Australian pitches, says Trescothick

Lively Australian tracks are expected to test England's high-tempo "Bazball" style, introduced by head coach Brendon McCullum

England’s style fits fast Australian pitches: Trescothick

Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 07:52 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 07:52 PM

Related Stories
Ghosh eyes T20 glory after WC heroics
Ghosh eyes T20 glory after WC heroics
Read More
November 11, 2025
November 11, 2025
Gaza families still without electricity
Gaza families still without electricity
Clarity on Charter implementation in days: Nazrul
Clarity on Charter implementation in days: Nazrul
Hezbollah trying to rebuild: Israel
Hezbollah trying to rebuild: Israel
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More