Rohit, Kohli and Rahul rested for NZ tour, to return for Bangladesh series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and top order batsmen Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white ball tour of New Zealand next month but the trio will return for the Bangladesh series, Indian selector Chetan Sharma said on Monday.

India will play three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals in New Zealand from Nov 18, with Hardik Pandya to lead the side in the T20s while Shikhar Dhawan is captain for the 50-over games.

The rested batting trio are back in the squad when India tour Bangladesh in December for three ODIs and two Test matches. India are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.