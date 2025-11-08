Home +
Saim Ayub steers Pakistan to ODI series win over South Africa

He scores 77 from 70 balls as Pakistan ease to a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI

Ayub steers Pakistan to ODI series triumph

Reuters

Published : 08 Nov 2025, 10:15 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2025, 10:15 PM

