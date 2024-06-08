Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets to kick off T20 World Cup campaign on a high

Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan Sakib saw out a 4-wicket haul by Nuwan Thushara to start the tournament off on victory

Bangladesh have launched their T20 World Cup campaign with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Dallas.

Sharp bowling from Mustafizur Rahman (17-3) and Rishad Hossain (22-3) saw the Tigers restrict Sri Lanka to 124/9 after they won the toss and chose to field first.

Bangladesh stumbled out the gate as openers Tanzid Hasan (3) and Soumya Sarkar (0) fell early, but a steady performance from Litton Das (36 off 28 balls) and a quicker burst from Towhid Hridoy (40 off 20 balls) saw the Tigers regain their momentum.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack made the most of their modest total, with medium pacer Nuwan Thushara picking up four wickets for only 18 runs, while captain and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked off Litton and Hridoy at key moments.

It fell to veteran allrounder Mahmudullah and youngster Tanzim Hasan Sakib to see out the innings.

They steered the Tigers to victory with six balls to spare.

Rishad Hossain was declared Player of the Match for picking up the wickets of Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya de Silva in quick succession to restrict Sri Lanka’s total.