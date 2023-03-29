    বাংলা

    West Indies keep South Africa at bay to win T20 series

    The Proteas fall short by 7 runs in another high-scoring chase at The Wanderers

    Reuters
    Published : 29 March 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 29 March 2023, 08:30 AM

    Reeza Hendricks smashed 83 from 44 balls but it was not enough for South Africa, who fell seven runs short of their massive target as the West Indies claimed a 2-1 series win following the third Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

    South Africa had chased down a record 259 for victory in the second game in Pretoria on Sunday, and this time were set 221 having elected to bowl first on a cold night in Johannesburg.

    West Indies’ total of 220 for eight was powered by an unbeaten 44 from number nine Romario Shepherd, who smashed 26 off the final over of the innings from Kagiso Rabada in an impressive display of six hitting.

    Nicholas Pooran also pitched in with 41 from 19 balls on an another excellent batting wicket on the Highveld.

    South Africa were up with the run rate for most of their reply, boosted by Hendricks’ excellent innings and 42 from 21 balls by Rilee Rossouw.

    But they lost their way in the final five overs due to some good death bowling from the visitors, not least seamer Alzarri Joseph who picked up 5-40.

    The home side needed 26 from the final over themselves, a task too great in the end.

    South Africa now face two must-win One-Day International fixtures against the Netherlands starting in Benoni on Friday as they bid for automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

    T20 Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - First Test - South Africa v West Indies - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - Mar 2, 2023 South Africa players celebrate after winning the match.
    Rabada rips through West Indies as South Africa triumph in first Test
    Kagiso Rabada took six wickets for 50 runs leading his team to victory when the West Indies needed 247 to win
    South Africa's Anrich Nortje looks at the ball before bowling in the first cricket test match vs West Indies, March 1, 2023.
    S Africa’s Nortje out of second Windies Test
    South Africa have opted not to cal up a replacement, which will likely mean a return for either of their spinners
    South Africa chase down record T20 target to beat Windies
    S Africa chase down record target to beat Windies
    Opener Quinton de Kock hit a first T20 century as South Africa scored 259-4 after being set an imposing target of 13 runs per over to win the match
    Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v West Indies - Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa - Mar 18, 2023. South Africa's Bjorn Fortuin is run out by West Indies' Shai Hope.
    Hope's ton lifts West Indies to win over South Africa in second ODI
    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma struck a career-best 144 from 118 balls in the home side's reply, but they were bowled out for 287 while pursuing 336 for victory

    Opinion

    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley