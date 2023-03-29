West Indies keep South Africa at bay to win T20 series

Reeza Hendricks smashed 83 from 44 balls but it was not enough for South Africa, who fell seven runs short of their massive target as the West Indies claimed a 2-1 series win following the third Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

South Africa had chased down a record 259 for victory in the second game in Pretoria on Sunday, and this time were set 221 having elected to bowl first on a cold night in Johannesburg.

West Indies’ total of 220 for eight was powered by an unbeaten 44 from number nine Romario Shepherd, who smashed 26 off the final over of the innings from Kagiso Rabada in an impressive display of six hitting.

Nicholas Pooran also pitched in with 41 from 19 balls on an another excellent batting wicket on the Highveld.