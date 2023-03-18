    বাংলা

    Shakib, Hridoy power Bangladesh to massive 338 against Ireland in ODI opener

    Hridoy comes agonisingly close to scoring a century on ODI debut as Bangladesh racks up their highest total in the format

    Sports Desk
    Published : 18 March 2023, 12:05 PM
    Updated : 18 March 2023, 12:05 PM

    Some superb batting from Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Towhid Hridoy has lifted Bangladesh to an imposing 338 for 8, which is a record for the Tigers in the format, against Ireland in the first ODI.

    Shakib (93) and Hridoy (92) paired in a striking 135-run stand for the fourth wicket before a quickfire 26-ball 44 pushed Bangladesh to the huge total at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

    The 22-year-old Hridoy was agonisingly close to becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to score a century on ODI debut. He laced his 85-ball innings with eight boundaries and two sixes.

    Shakib joined the exclusive club of 7,000 runs and 300 wickets after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi. He smashed nine boundaries off 89 balls.

    Graham Hume was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4 for 61, bagging the wickets of Shakib, Hridoy and Mushfiqur after Ireland chose to field first.

    Hume’s strikes put Bangladesh in danger of petering out at the death but Yasir Ali (17), Taskin Ahmed (11) and Nasum Ahmed (11) pushed Bangladesh to the total.

