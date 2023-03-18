Shakib, Hridoy power Bangladesh to massive 338 against Ireland in ODI opener

The 22-year-old Hridoy was agonisingly close to becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to score a century on ODI debut. He laced his 85-ball innings with eight boundaries and two sixes.

Shakib joined the exclusive club of 7,000 runs and 300 wickets after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi. He smashed nine boundaries off 89 balls.

Graham Hume was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 4 for 61, bagging the wickets of Shakib, Hridoy and Mushfiqur after Ireland chose to field first.

Hume’s strikes put Bangladesh in danger of petering out at the death but Yasir Ali (17), Taskin Ahmed (11) and Nasum Ahmed (11) pushed Bangladesh to the total.