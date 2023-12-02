Taijul spins Bangladesh to first home Test win against New Zealand

Taijul Islam's 10-wicket haul propelled Bangladesh to their first Test win on home turf against New Zealand.

The wily left-arm spinner claimed six wickets in the Black Caps' second innings, his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests, to secure an emphatic 150-run win in Sylhet on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 332 runs, New Zealand resumed the final day at 113 for 7.

Despite some dogged resistance from Daryl Mitchell (58) and Ish Sodhi (22), the Bangladesh spinners made short work of the Kiwis' tail, skittling them out for 181.