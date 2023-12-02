    বাংলা

    Taijul spins Bangladesh to first home Test win against New Zealand

    The southpaw's 10-wicket haul in Sylhet sealed a 150-run win for Bangladesh

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 06:19 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 06:19 AM

    Taijul Islam's 10-wicket haul propelled Bangladesh to their first Test win on home turf against New Zealand.

    The wily left-arm spinner claimed six wickets in the Black Caps' second innings, his 12th five-wicket haul in Tests, to secure an emphatic 150-run win in Sylhet on Saturday.

    Chasing a target of 332 runs, New Zealand resumed the final day at 113 for 7.

    Despite some dogged resistance from Daryl Mitchell (58) and Ish Sodhi (22), the Bangladesh spinners made short work of the Kiwis' tail, skittling them out for 181.

    Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan dismissed Mitchell early in the day before Taijul grabbed the wickets of Sodhi and Tim Southee to complete his 10-wicket haul in the match, returning figures of 6 for 75 in the second innings.

    The foundation for Bangladesh's imposing target was laid by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who notched up a century, his third in four Test innings. Shanto also became the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach the three-figure mark on captaincy debut.

    The win marks an auspicious start for Bangladesh in the third cycle of the ICC Test Championship. It is their second-ever triumph in the competition, the previous one being against the same opponents in Mount Maunganui in 2021 during the second cycle.

    The Tigers will now take a 1-0 lead into the final match of the series in Dhaka on Dec 6.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taijul 4-for puts Bangladesh in command as NZ crumble on Day 4
    Taijul shines again as Tigers smell victory
    Bangladesh need three more wickets on the final day to secure a memorable victory against New Zealand
    Shanto ton stretches Bangladesh's lead past 200 against New Zealand in Sylhet
    Shanto ton sends Tigers lead past 200
    Shanto became the first Bangladeshi batsman to hit a century on captaincy debut
    Taijul four-for delivers Bangladesh hope for lead despite Williamson ton
    Taijul spins Tigers to hope for lead
    The southpaw’s four-wicket haul leaves New Zealand trailing Bangladesh by 44 runs on the second day
    Phillips grabs four as Tigers collapse after Mahmudul’s 86 on opening day
    Phillips stifle Tigers after Mahmudul’s 86
    New Zealand spinners pick up seven wickets as Bangladesh collapse after decent start

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp