India sense victory despite big Pope hundred in Hyderabad

England vice-captain Ollie Pope produced an unbeaten 148 but India remained on course for victory in the opening Test at the end of day three at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The tourists had risked a defeat inside three days after India, having built a lead of 190, reduced England to 163-5 in their second innings in the second session of the day.

But Pope, who hit 17 fours, dug his heels in to produce arguably his finest knock even though India will remain confident of going 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Rehan Ahmed was keeping Pope company on 16 with England finishing the third day on 316-6, putting them 126 ahead.

India, who have not lost a Test series on home soil since 2012, amassed 436 in their reply to England's first innings 246.

That left England with a mountain to climb and the touring batters did not retreat into any defensive shell.