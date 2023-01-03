BBL content slashed as Australia signs $1bn deal with Seven, Foxtel

Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) will be reduced to a 43-game season from its current 61 fixtures under a new A$1.51 billion ($1 billion) broadcast deal between Cricket Australia (CA) and existing media partners Seven Network and Foxtel.

As part of the seven-year deal running from 2024-2031, free-to-air broadcaster Seven has also agreed to end legal action against CA over a perceived lack of quality in the BBL, the country's domestic T20 tournament, CA said on Tuesday.

The deal comes after domestic rivals Network 10, owned by US media giant Paramount, and the Nine Network expressed interest in the rights.