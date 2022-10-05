Rossouw's fireworks guide South Africa to win over India in dead rubber

South Africa beat India by 49 runs in the third and final Twenty20 match on the back of Rilee Rossouw's maiden T20I century to record a consolation victory in Indore on Tuesday as the hosts won the series 2-1.

On a batting wicket in a small ground, Rossouw put India's bowlers to the sword, clearing the ropes eight times and smashing seven fours to notch up his century in 48 balls.

Rossouw was supported by opener Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) while David Miller came in with four balls left in the innings to smash three sixes, guiding the tourists to a competitive total of 227.