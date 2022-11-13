Babar proud of Pakistan's fight, says Afridi injury cost them final

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is proud of his team's rollercoaster run in the Twenty20 World Cup and believes the injury to pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi cost them victory in Sunday's final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having begun their campaign with defeats by India and Zimbabwe, the 2009 champions looked set to exit the tournament but still made the semi-finals after the Netherlands did them a huge favour by pulling off an upset win against South Africa.

Pakistan strung together four victories on the trot to make the final but managed a meagre 137-8 on Sunday after being put in to bat on a tricky track.

Their lion-hearted bowlers reduced England to 45-3 in the sixth over but Afridi hurt his right knee in the 13th over when taking catch at long off to dismiss Harry Brook.

"We were probably 20 runs short with the bat but we started well with the ball in the first six overs and made a comeback in the middle overs," Babar told reporters after their five-wicket defeat.