T20 World Cup: Six stitches for Shoriful as injury adds to Bangladesh’s woes

Barring an extraordinary recovery, Shoriful Islam will not be available for Bangladesh’s opening match against Sri Lanka

Injuries are adding to Bangladesh’s worries ahead of the T20 World Cup. Pacer Taskin Ahmed was picked for the squad despite an injury potentially limiting his time in the tournament. The recent injury to left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam may hobble the Tigers even further.

Shoriful was hurt in the final over of the first innings in Bangladesh’s warm-up match against India in New York on Sunday when he attempted to stop a drive from Hardik Pandya. He was immediately taken off the field with blood dripping from his bowling hand and rushed to a local hospital.

BCB chief physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said on Sunday that Shoriful required six stitches for the injury.

"Shoriful suffered a split injury between the index and middle finger of his left hand while trying to stop a ball in his last over," Chowdhury said.

"After initial medical attention, he was taken to Nassau University Medical Centre. The hand surgeon administered six stitches. We will visit him again after two days. We will know then how much time it will take for Shoriful to return."

The Tigers play their first match of the tournament against Sri Lanka in Texas at 6:30am Bangladesh time on Saturday. Unless Shoriful makes an extraordinary recovery, he is out of the match. There is uncertainty about his involvement in the following match against South Africa too.

Meanwhile, Taskin, who suffered a side injury in the lead-up to the World Cup, is trying to get back to full fitness. He was unable to take part in the practice match against India on Saturday.

But, if everything goes well, the experienced pacer may return to bowling on Wednesday in the run-up to the tournament. His availability for upcoming matches will be decided according to the situation.

The injuries leave two pillars of Bangladesh’s pace attack wobbly ahead of the major tournament. The Tigers have Hasan Mahmud, another fast bowler, in the reserve squad. The 25-year-old may be called upon to test his mettle if his compatriots are not able to return to fitness.