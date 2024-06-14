Shakib, Rishad, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh close in on Super Eight

Brilliant batting and bowling see the Tigers beat the Netherlands by 25 runs

Bangladesh have brightened their chances of booking a berth in the Super Eight of T20 World Cup with a crucial 25-run victory against the Netherlands.

Chasing a target of 160 runs, the Dutch could only manage 134 for 8 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Thursday.

With 56 runs needed in the last 6 overs, Rishad Hossain gave away 7 runs in the first three balls. However, in the next three balls, he took two crucial wickets, turning the game on its head.

He came back in his next over to claim another victim. Alongside him, Mustafizur Rahman bowled superbly in the death overs, preventing the Netherlands from getting close to the target.

Bangladesh now has 4 points from three matches. Their victory officially confirms Sri Lanka's exit from the tournament with only 1 point from three matches.

If Bangladesh avoids defeat in their final match against Nepal, they will advance to the Super Eight without any need for calculations.

Before the excellent bowling by Rishad and Mustafizur, Shakib Al Hasan provided a strong batting foundation, scoring 64 runs off 46 balls for his first fifty after a hiatus of 19 innings.

Later, the experienced all-rounder also restricted runs in the last two overs with the ball.

Shakib was awarded the man of the match, his fourth such recognition in World Cups. Only five other cricketers have won this award more times in the tournament.

Mustafizur's outstanding bowling took advantage of the wicket conditions, especially in the 17th and 19th overs where he gave away only 4 runs and took 1 wicket. Overall, he conceded only 12 runs in 4 overs.

Rishad turned around his early expensive overs brilliantly, taking 3 for just 14 towards the end.

His two wickets in the 15th over were crucial in shifting the momentum of the match. He also took a catch in the last over. So far in the World Cup, Rishad has taken 7 wickets in three matches.