Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

West Indies rally to win opening World Cup match

They had to fight hard against an enthusiastic Papua New Guinea attack on a slow pitch

Windies rally to win opening match

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 01:43 AM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 01:43 AM

Related Stories
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Read More
Titu expects FTA study to end before PM’s China visit
Titu expects FTA study to end before PM’s China visit
Rupert Murdoch weds for fifth time
Rupert Murdoch weds for fifth time
German police officer attacked during protest dies
German police officer attacked during protest dies
Israel accepts Biden's Gaza plan: Netanyahu aide
Israel accepts Biden's Gaza plan: Netanyahu aide
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More