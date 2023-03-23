Australia back on top ahead of ODI World Cup

"I think in World Cup years, it can be very easy to look too far ahead," all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said. "But we really wanted to be focused on this series and make sure that our focus was winning games for Australia.

"So, really proud of the guys efforts to be able to beat the number one team in the world in their backyard.

"It's a great achievement ... Very proud of the lads and it's the first step towards our World Cup."

India host the 13th edition of the World Cup in October-November.

Australia, five-times champions in the 50-over World Cup, were missing bereaved regular captain Pat Cummins for the series and veteran opener David Warner for the first two matches but covered for them well.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc demolished India in the second match with a five-wicket haul while Man of the Series Marsh, opening the batting with Travis Head in place of Warner, topped the scoring with 194 runs at an average of 97.00.