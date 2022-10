India monitor Shami's fitness ahead of T20 World Cup

India head coach Rahul Dravid said team management are monitoring seamer Mohammed Shami's recovery from COVID-19 as they look to replace the injured Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

India's cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that pace spearhead Bumrah had been ruled out due to a back injury, delivering a huge blow to the team, who are also without injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Shami, Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj are seen as the frontrunners to replace Bumrah. While Siraj and Chahar were part of India's 2-1 T20 series win over South Africa, Shami has been out of action after failing to recover in time from COVID.