Titans, Knights rack up T20 world record 501 runs

The previous aggregate record of 497 was set in a game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in New Zealand in 2016.

Titans teenager Dewald Brevis, nicknamed "Baby AB" after former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, smashed 162 from 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes.

It was the joint third highest score in the 20-over format behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Aaron Finch (172).

There were 36 sixes struck in Potchefstroom, which is one short of the world record. Nineteen of those came in the Knights' innings.