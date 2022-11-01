    বাংলা

    Titans, Knights rack up T20 world record 501 runs

    The South African franchises collectively bludgeon 501

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 09:56 AM

    South African franchises the Titans and Knights have set a new world record for the highest match aggregate of runs scored in Twenty20 cricket as they collectively bludgeoned 501 in a domestic provincial match on Monday.

    The Titans posted 271 for three in their 20 overs, before the Knights replied with 230 for nine on a day when the bat truly overpowered the ball at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

    The previous aggregate record of 497 was set in a game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in New Zealand in 2016.

    Titans teenager Dewald Brevis, nicknamed "Baby AB" after former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, smashed 162 from 57 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes.

    It was the joint third highest score in the 20-over format behind Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Aaron Finch (172).

    There were 36 sixes struck in Potchefstroom, which is one short of the world record. Nineteen of those came in the Knights' innings.

    T20 Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Steve Smith takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Kane Williamson.
    Smith ready to slot in as Australia sweat on injuries
    Captain and opener Finch, number six David and allrounder Stoinis are all in doubt ahead of Australia’s final Super 12 game
    Cricket - One Day International Series - India Practice Session - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 16, 2022 India coach Rahul Dravid during practice
    India will not get complacent against Bangladesh: Dravid
    India must beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to proceed to semis
    Credit:
    Sri Lanka knock out Afghanistan at T20 WC
    Dhananjaya de Silva smashed an unbeaten 64 to help the 2014 champions prevail after back-to-back defeats by Australia and New Zealand
    Cricketer Al-Amin Hossain gets permanent bail in domestic violence case
    Al-Amin gets permanent bail in domestic violence case
    The pacer’s wife filed a case against him over demands for dowry and violence

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher