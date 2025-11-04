Bangladesh recall Joy for Ireland Tests as Anamul, Nayeem axed

Mahmudul Hasan Joy earned a recall to Bangladesh’s Test squad for the home series against Ireland, while Anamul Haque Bijoy has been dropped following a poor run of form.

Joy struck a century and a fifty in the opening round of the ongoing National Cricket League, while Anamul failed to reach a half-century in either of his two matches -- performances that seemingly made the difference for the selectors.

Also omitted from the squad that toured Sri Lanka in June are off-spinner Nayeem Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon. The squad has been trimmed from 16 to 14 for the home series, with Joy the only addition.

Joy, 24, made a promising start to his Test career but has struggled for consistency since, shuffling in and out of the side over recent series.

He has gone 17 innings without a fifty and registered seven ducks in 18 Tests, while being dismissed under double figures another seven times. His latest recall comes largely due to others’ failures and the lack of top-order alternatives.

Nayeem, despite taking nine wickets in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, has been left out. The spin department will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, with uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad retained as a third option.

With the National Cricket League currently under way, selectors appear to have opted against naming an additional spinner.

Mahidul went without playing a match in the previous series. Earlier in the day, he was named in Bangladesh’s ACC Rising Stars team, confirming his exclusion from the Ireland Tests. The wicketkeeper-batter played his only Test last October against South Africa.

Anamul, too, has endured a lean Test career. In eight matches and 15 innings, he has never reached 40 runs, averaging just 10.80. Since his return to the national team earlier this year, he has scored only 62 runs in five innings, including two ducks.

The two-match Test series against Ireland begins next Tuesday in Sylhet. The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, marking Mushfiqur Rahim’s 100th Test appearance.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Murad.