    বাংলা

    Rashid Khan to miss India T20 series as he recovers from surgery

    He has pulled out of T20 franchise leagues in Australia and South Africa since he picked up injury in November

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Jan 2024, 07:38 PM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2024, 07:38 PM

    Afghanistan allrounder Rashid Khan will miss the three-match T20 series against India as he needs more time to recover from a lower-back injury that required a surgery, captain Ibrahim Zadran said on Wednesday, on the eve of the opening match. 

    Khan has pulled out of T20 franchise leagues in Australia and South Africa since he picked up the injury in November. 

    "He is not totally fit, but is travelling with the team... he's doing his rehab with the doctor, and we will miss him in the series," Zadran told reporters in Mohali. 

    Khan, 25, is one of the most successful Afghan players in T20 cricket. He has previously captained Afghanistan in T20 internationals and has featured in the Indian Premier League since 2017. 

    "Without Rashid, we will struggle because his experience is crucial to all of us, but this is cricket and you need to be ready for any kind of situation," Zadran added. 

    Afghanistan will face India in three T20 matches between Jan 11-17.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ustad Rashid Khan
    Ustad Rashid Khan dies battling cancer at 55
    The classical musician from Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana sang many Bengali songs and popular Bollywood hits
    South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second Test against India
    Bavuma to miss second Test against India
    It was a reoccurrence of an old injury as Bavuma chased after a boundary-bound ball on the opening day of the first Test against India
    Man, son dead after truck rams autorickshaw in Sylhet
    2 die in Sylhet road accident
    A man and his teenage son were travelling on an autorickshaw when a truck collided with the vehicle in the city's Humayun Rashid square
    Ustad Rashid Khan
    Ustad Rashid Khan in critical condition
    After a cerebral attack, his condition started to deteriorate and he has been put on a ventilator, says an official from the hospital

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India