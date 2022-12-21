India on lookout for new COVID variants as cases in other countries climb

India's government has asked the country's states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met senior government officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter, with all those present wearing masks - a practice that has not been mandatory in most parts of the country for several months.

China has seen a surge in infections after ending strict COVID restrictions, while data from the World Health Organization shows infections have risen in countries like Japan, South Korea and the United States in recent days.