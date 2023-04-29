    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,038,216 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 April 2023, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 10:42 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,216.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 511 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.76 percent.

    The Dhaka division logged all nine cases.

    Another six people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,646.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 5 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,091 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 3 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,069 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
    Bangladesh reports 15 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 15 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,207 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
    Bangladesh reports 11 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,185 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury