Bangladesh to resume administering COVID booster shots this week

Bangladesh will resume administering the third and fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week after a two-month break due to a shortage of jabs.
The government has received three million doses of Pfizer's new variant-containing vaccine through the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said during a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.
The vaccine will be used as a booster dose as it is newly developed and already being used in other countries, he said.
"We have successfully completed the vaccine trial, and it will be administered without delay."
COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access or COVAX, is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines directed by the GAVI vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization, alongside key delivery partner UNICEF.
Zahid said that people aged 18 and above would receive the third dose.
Those with comorbidities, lacking immunity, pregnant women, and frontline workers who have not yet received the fourth dose will also be given the booster shots.
Zahid said the new vaccine has received all necessary approvals. “We are arranging the distribution of the doses among vaccination centres in city corporations, districts, and Upazilas across the country”.
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given nationwide in February 2021 to prevent infection after the initial cases were confirmed on Mar 8 the previous year.
Bangladesh has procured vaccines and received free doses through COVAX and other countries.
In March, the DGHS temporarily suspended the administration of the third and fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine due to insufficient jabs.
Zahid said that despite a slight rise in recent coronavirus infections, there is no imminent threat of the pandemic becoming severe.
The minister advised everyone to stay cautious amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation and recommended wearing masks in crowded gatherings.