Bangladesh to resume administering COVID booster shots this week

Bangladesh will resume administering the third and fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week after a two-month break due to a shortage of jabs.

The government has received three million doses of Pfizer's new variant-containing vaccine through the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said during a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.

The vaccine will be used as a booster dose as it is newly developed and already being used in other countries, he said.

"We have successfully completed the vaccine trial, and it will be administered without delay."