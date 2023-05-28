    বাংলা

    Pfizer, Moderna hit with new Alnylam patent lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines

    The lawsuits filed Friday include four new infringement claims against Pfizer and three against Moderna

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 05:50 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 05:50 AM

    Biotech company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc filed new lawsuits on Friday against Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc in Delaware federal court, again claiming that the companies' COVID-19 vaccines infringe its patents.

    The new lawsuits mark the third time Alnylam has sued Pfizer and Moderna in Delaware for allegedly violating its patent rights in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology, which the vaccines use to deliver genetic material into the body.

    Alnylam is again seeking an unspecified share of royalties from the companies' vaccine sales. Pfizer earned $37.8 billion from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty last year, while Moderna made $18.4 billion from its vaccine Spikevax.

    Representatives for Alnylam, Moderna and Pfizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the new lawsuits. Moderna and Pfizer have denied the allegations in the earlier cases and argued that Alnylam's patents are invalid.

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam first sued Moderna and Pfizer last March. It filed another pair of complaints last July over an additional LNP patent, which were later consolidated with its earlier lawsuits.

    The lawsuits filed Friday include four new infringement claims against Pfizer and three against Moderna.

    The complaints are part of a wave of patent lawsuits filed by biotech companies over COVID-19 vaccines, including a case brought by Moderna against Pfizer last year in Massachusetts.

    Alnylam told the Delaware court that it pioneered LNP technology "essential" to the mRNA-based vaccines more than a decade ago. It also said it gave Moderna confidential information about the technology in 2014 during discussions about a potential collaboration.

    RELATED STORIES
    Moderna logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022.
    Moderna says looking for opportunities in China
    The US vaccine maker registered a unit called Moderna (China) Biotech Limited in Shanghai with capital of $100 million, the company confirmed
    TikTok logo is displayed on the smartphone while standing on the US flag in this illustration picture taken, November 8, 2019.
    TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban
    Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban TikTok in the state, effective Jan 1
    Paxlovid, Pfizer's anti-viral medication to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed in this picture illustration taken October 7, 2022. A morning and an evening does consists of one white 100-milligram tablet of Ritonavir and two pink 150-milligram tablets of PF-07321332.
    Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid gains full US approval
    Pfizer sold the US government nearly 24 million courses of Paxlovid at around $530 a course, however, they can now sell it at market rates due to the approval
    Novo Nordisk logo is seen in Bagsvaerd outside of Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 1, 2017.
    Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots
    Novo Nordisk said the results on its pill were statistically significant and showed superior weight loss to placebo

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan