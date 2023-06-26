    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 110 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,042,362 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,461

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 June 2023, 10:56 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 10:56 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,362.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,461 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 1,676 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.56 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 103.

    Another 148 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,008,348.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 146 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 146 cases, one death
    The caseload stands at 2,041,894 as the death toll rises by one to 29,458
    Bangladesh reports 134 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 134 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,040,815 as the death toll rises to 29,453
    Bangladesh reports 61 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 61 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,898 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446
    Bangladesh reports 33 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 33 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,038,741 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps