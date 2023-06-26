Bangladesh reports 110 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,362.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,461 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 1,676 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.56 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 103.