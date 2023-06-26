Bangladesh reports 110 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 110 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,042,362.
The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,461 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.
As many as 1,676 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.56 percent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 103.
Another 148 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,008,348.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.