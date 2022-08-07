Bangladesh to give COVID shots to kids aged 5-11 on Aug 11 on test basis, nationwide rollout Aug 25

On Feb 8, 2021, Bangladesh began administering the COVID vaccine to people over 60 years of age nationwide on Feb 8, 2021. Since then, the lower age limit has been steadily lowered to 28 years of age.

School and college students between the ages of 12 and 17 were given the vaccine last year.

According to the DGHS, Bangladesh has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 129.76 million people so far.

The second dose has been given to 120.7 million, while the third dose, known as a booster, has been given to 40.65 million.