Bangladesh to give COVID shots to kids aged 5-11 on Aug 11 on test basis, nationwide rollout Aug 25

Bangladesh will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to children aged 5-11 on a test basis in Dhaka on Aug 11, according to Minister for Health and Family Planning Zahid Maleque.
The nationwide rollout for the programme starts Aug 25, the health minister said at an event to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week 2022 on Sunday.
“Trials begin Aug 11. If the results are positive, we will move ahead at full speed. It will first be distributed in Dhaka. The vaccination programme will then be expanded to other districts.”
Another 1.5 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses specifically designed for children arrived on Sunday, Maleque said. COVAX sent another 1.52 million doses on Jul 30, which means over 3 million doses are in stock for children.
The Directorate General of Health Services plans to vaccinate 22 million children across the nation against the coronavirus.
On Feb 8, 2021, Bangladesh began administering the COVID vaccine to people over 60 years of age nationwide on Feb 8, 2021. Since then, the lower age limit has been steadily lowered to 28 years of age.
School and college students between the ages of 12 and 17 were given the vaccine last year.
According to the DGHS, Bangladesh has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 129.76 million people so far.
The second dose has been given to 120.7 million, while the third dose, known as a booster, has been given to 40.65 million.