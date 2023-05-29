Bangladesh reports 159 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 7 months

Bangladesh has recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, ​​the highest count in seven months, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,039,130.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 3,099 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.13 percent.

With 154 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.