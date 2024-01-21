Tests for cluster-based admission to 24 public universities begin on Mar 8

The tests for admission to 24 public universities under a cluster-based system will begin on Mar 8 and continue until Apr 27.

The candidates will be able to apply online from Jan 29-Feb 15 for the tests to get admission to honours courses in the 2023-24 session, the coordination committee on the admission system decided in a meeting at the University Grants Commission on Sunday.

Professor Anwar Hossain, convenor of the committee and vice-chancellor of Jashore University of Science and Technology, said the C unit test for business studies subjects will be held on the opening day on Mar 8.