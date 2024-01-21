    বাংলা

    Tests for cluster-based admission to 24 public universities begin on Mar 8

    The tests will continue until Apr 27

    Jagannath University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 02:11 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 02:11 PM

    The tests for admission to 24 public universities under a cluster-based system will begin on Mar 8 and continue until Apr 27. 

    The candidates will be able to apply online from Jan 29-Feb 15 for the tests to get admission to honours courses in the 2023-24 session, the coordination committee on the admission system decided in a meeting at the University Grants Commission on Sunday.

    Professor Anwar Hossain, convenor of the committee and vice-chancellor of Jashore University of Science and Technology, said the C unit test for business studies subjects will be held on the opening day on Mar 8.

    The B unit test for humanities subjects will be held on Mar 9 and A unit test for science subjects on Apr 27.

    All the tests will be held from 11am to 12pm.

    The application fee has been kept unchanged at Tk 1,500. A candidate will have to pay additional Tk 500 for specialised subjects.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Will the sun shine on first day of 2024?
    Though temperatures haven't significantly plummeted, dense fog and chilly winds are unlikely to abate
    Public holiday declared on election day
    Public holiday on election day
    The previous two election days fell on weekends, but Jan 7 is a Sunday
    EC declares Jan 7 a public holiday, restricts vehicular movement
    Public holiday on Jan 7, curbs on traffic
    EC sends a letter to the public administration ministry
    Bangladesh restricts motorcycle use for three days during Jan 7 polls
    No motorcycles for 3 days during election
    The restriction will remain in force in the constituencies until 12am on Jan 8, the Ministry of Public Affairs said

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024