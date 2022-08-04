HC quashes DU order demoting Samia Rahman for plagiarism

Dhaka University's decision to demote Samia Rahman, a journalism teacher, on charges of stealing content in a research paper has been declared illegal by the High Court.

The panel of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the order on Thursday, settling its rule on a writ petition filed by Samia.

The court has also directed the university authorities to provide all job-related benefits and financial allowances to Samia in line with her previously-held position.

Lawyer Hasan MS Azim appeared on behalf of Samia at the hearing while Naeem Ahmed represented Dhaka University.

On Sept 5, 2021, the High Court issued a rule asking why the order demoting Samia from the position of associate professor to assistant professor for two years should not be deemed illegal and beyond the university's authority.