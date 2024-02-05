Jahangirnagar University suspends certificates of students accused of rape

Jahangirnagar University has suspended the certificates of six members of Bangladesh Chhatra League accused of raping a woman after confining her husband on the campus.

The university’s syndicate also declared them persona no grata or unwanted on the campus in an emergency meeting on Sunday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam said.

The other decisions taken by the syndicate include the issuance of a notice ordering students whose exams have ended and those admitted under dependants’ quota to leave the halls within five working days.