    Jahangirnagar University suspends certificates of students accused of rape

    The institution has also declared them unwanted on the campus

    Jahangirnagar University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 07:15 PM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 07:15 PM

    Jahangirnagar University has suspended the certificates of six members of Bangladesh Chhatra League accused of raping a woman after confining her husband on the campus.

    The university’s syndicate also declared them persona no grata or unwanted on the campus in an emergency meeting on Sunday, Vice-Chancellor Professor Nurul Alam said.

    The other decisions taken by the syndicate include the issuance of a notice ordering students whose exams have ended and those admitted under dependants’ quota to leave the halls within five working days.

    A four-strong committee has also been formed to investigate the incident. The committee head Professor Ajit Kumar Majumder said they have been given 15 days to file a report.

    According to a case started by the alleged victim’s husband, BCL leader Mostafizur Rahman and his accomplice Mamunur Rashid Mamun, an outsider, raped the woman near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall by confining him (the husband) to a room of the residential hall.

    Mamun is a tenant of the woman’s house and the husband went to the hall to visit the campus. The woman travelled to the campus to hand her husband clothes because he decided to stay there for some days.

    Police arrested four of the suspects, including Mostafizur, as students launched protests on the campus demanding “exemplary” punishment to the perpetrators on Sunday.

    Police were also granted three days to grill the suspects in custody.

