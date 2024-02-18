DU students set 10-day ultimatum for probe into alleged sexual harassment by teacher

Journalism students at Dhaka University have resumed classes after giving authorities a 10-day ultimatum to investigate and take action against Prof Naadir Junaid, accused of sexually and mentally harassing a female student.

During a media briefing on Sunday, they warned that they would resume their protests and boycott classes once again if the university does not meet their demands.

“If the university doesn't form an unbiased probe committee and start the trial process within the next 10 days, or if we see any negligence, bias, lack of transparency, or attempts to influence the trial, we will resume our class boycott,” said Rafiz Khan, a representative from the department’s 13th batch.