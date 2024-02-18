    বাংলা

    DU students set 10-day ultimatum for probe into alleged sexual harassment by teacher

    The students threatened to resume their protests and boycott classes again if their demands aren't met

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM

    Journalism students at Dhaka University have resumed classes after giving authorities a 10-day ultimatum to investigate and take action against Prof Naadir Junaid, accused of sexually and mentally harassing a female student.

    During a media briefing on Sunday, they warned that they would resume their protests and boycott classes once again if the university does not meet their demands.

    “If the university doesn't form an unbiased probe committee and start the trial process within the next 10 days, or if we see any negligence, bias, lack of transparency, or attempts to influence the trial, we will resume our class boycott,” said Rafiz Khan, a representative from the department’s 13th batch.

    The allegations against Prof Junaid include both sexual and mental harassment of a female student, alongside accusations of deliberately lowering the grades of an entire batch.

    On Feb 10, the student filed a formal complaint with Proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman, including audio recordings and message screenshots as evidence.

    Prof Junaid has denied these accusations, suggesting they stem from personal animosity and an attempt to block his appointment as the next department chair.

    The protests began on Feb 11, with students demanding a thorough investigation and appropriate action against Prof Junaid. They locked the professor's office and sealed the classrooms, while also delivering a memorandum to the vice-chancellor.

    RELATED STORIES
    US plans to send weapons to Israel even as Biden pushes for ceasefire, WSJ reports
    US plans to send weapons to Israel even as Biden pushes for ceasefire: WSJ
    The Biden administration is preparing to send bombs and other weapons to Israel that would add to its military arsenal, the Journal reports
    North South University student ‘falls to his death’ at friends’ hostel in Savar
    NSU student ‘falls to his death’ at Savar hostel
    Abir Mashrur Diamond from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of Dhaka
    Dhaka University journalism teacher on 3-month leave over sexual harassment allegations
    DU professor on 3-month leave over alleged sexual harassment
    He will abstain from all academic and administrative activities during this period
    Dhaka University journalism teacher accused of sexually harassing student
    DU journalism teacher accused of sexual harassment
    A female student of the department lodges a written complaint with the proctor, but the professor alleges conspiracy in the entire episode

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps