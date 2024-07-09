IUB clinches silver in men's, women's Basketball in Dhaka North Mayor Cup

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam attends the event and hands over prizes to the winners

The Basketball Club of Independent University, Bangladesh, or IUB, has made a remarkable finish as runners-up in both the all-age men’s and women’s categories at the first Dhaka North Mayor All Age Basketball Cup 2024.

The event, organised by Uttara Kallyan Samity Sector-04 Academy, was held from Jun 29 to Jul 5 at the Uttara Sector 4 playground.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam attended the event and handed over prizes to the winners.

The men’s team, featuring Taifur Uddin, Ahasan Ameer Khan, Mukcith Khan Ishfak, Mohammed Ishrak, Zarif Shabab, Mainul Hasan, and Ruslan Abedin, showcased remarkable skill and teamwork, the university said in a statement on Tuesday.

“They won their group matches against Dhaka-based Dream Team and Chattogram-based Placidian Thunderstorm.”

In the quarterfinals, the IUB men’s team dominated BKSP Alumni, a team comprising former students of the basketball department of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan, with a score of 80-43.

The BKSP team featured current and former players of the Bangladesh national team.

In the semifinals, IUB defeated the Gulshan Youth Club Basketball Team, another team featuring current and former national team players, with a score of 55-43.

IUB faced a tough final against the Gregorian Aces, one of the top teams in the country with several current and former national players.

The university narrowly lost by 3 points, finishing with a score of 56-59 and securing the runners-up title.

The women’s team, comprising Syeda Ramisa, Maha Morshed, Farzeen Ghani, Tiva Tasha, Nongmaithem Sanjana, Nazia Saeed, and Priyo Islam, played in the 3x3 format.

They won their group stage match against Deshi Challengers.

In the quarterfinals, they triumphed over Deshi Dreamers, which featured a national team player.

In the semifinals, the IUB women’s team defeated Changes. The final against the Beamers was intense and went into overtime, with IUB narrowly losing by 1 point, securing the runners-up position.