Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Public university teachers reject clarification of Prottoy pension scheme, vow to continue protests

They see the scheme as ‘discriminatory’

Public university teachers reject clarification of Prottoy pensio

Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 10:00 PM

Related Stories
Uni teachers strike, boycott over pension scheme
Uni teachers strike, boycott over pension scheme
Read More
Major stampedes in India over the years
Major stampedes in India over the years
Patients, medics flee Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
Patients, medics flee Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester
Heavy rainfall in India triggers floods, 11 dead
Heavy rainfall in India triggers floods, 11 dead
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More