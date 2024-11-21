City College suspends classes after clashes with Dhaka College students

Dhaka College students claim over 150 injured in daylong violence sparked by bus vandalism

City College authorities have announced a suspension of all classes on Thursday following daylong clashes with Dhaka College students.

The announcement was posted on City College's website on Wednesday night, signed by acting principal Prof Md Niamul Haque and it cited "unavoidable circumstances" as the reason for the suspension.

The clashes erupted earlier in the day when City College students allegedly vandalised two buses belonging to Dhaka College on its 184th founding anniversary.

The incident led to repeated clashes among students of the two institutions, continuing into the evening.

Dhaka College authorities claimed that over 150 students were injured and called for their proper medical treatment.

At a press briefing held on campus, they demanded an apology and resignation of police officials allegedly involved in the incident.

They also urged the relocation of City College from the Science Laboratory area to avoid future conflicts.

The two campuses, less than half a kilometre apart in Dhaka’s Science Laboratory area, have a history of frequent clashes.

City College recently reopened after a 20-day closure due to internal unrest but became embroiled in conflict with Dhaka College just a day after resuming academic activities.