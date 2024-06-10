Student’s body recovered from hall at Barishal University

Her body was found hanged from a window grill using a shawl

The body of a Barishal University student has been recovered from the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

It was found in the reading room around 11:30pm on Sunday, said Abdur Rahman Mukul, chief of the Bandar Police Station.

She was found hanged from the window grill with a shawl, he said. She was rushed to Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The deceased was identified as Shefa Nur Ibadi of the university’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism. She stayed in room No. 1,411 in the hall.

OC Mukul said that it is believed she died by suicide. But it is not yet clear why.

A student told bdnews24.com that Shefa took part in the protests against the quota system at the university on Sunday.

“Shefa was upset with her lover and committed suicide while they were on a video call,” they said.

Asked about the claim, OC Mukul said, “I heard that as well. We have not found her mobile phone yet. We can see once we go to the room where the incident took place and investigate.”

Dr Hena Rani Biswas, the principal of the hall, said, “She was a very passionate girl. She died by suicide because of her love affair.”

The body will be handed over to the family after formalities are completed, she said.

Dr Abdul Qayyum, acting proctor at the university, said, “A counselling and guidance centre has been opened at the university. Students are regularly counselled there.”

“But this is still an unfortunate incident. We will take more initiatives so that students do not take such steps in the future.”