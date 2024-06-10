Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Student’s body recovered from hall at Barishal University

Her body was found hanged from a window grill using a shawl

Student’s body recovered from hall at Barishal University

Barishal Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 10 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM

Updated : 10 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM

Related Stories
Why did DU dip in rankings?
Why did DU dip in rankings?
BUET to resume postponed exams on May 11
BUET to resume postponed exams on May 11
Old cycle of DUCSU-less campus returns
Old cycle of DUCSU-less campus returns
BUET postpones exams
BUET postpones exams
Read More
Blinken set to travel to Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
Blinken set to travel to Egypt, Israel for Gaza ceasefire push
Europe's far right seeks policy influence to match seat gains
Europe's far right seeks policy influence to match seat gains
Israeli centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Israeli centrist minister Gantz quits Netanyahu government
Europe far right seeks policy to match gains
Europe far right seeks policy to match gains
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More