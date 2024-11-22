Anti-discrimination Student Movement announces 18-strong executive committee

The committee includes seven coordinators of the platform from Dhaka University

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which spearheaded the mass uprising against the Awami League administration in July and August, has announced an 18-member executive committee.

Representatives from educational institutions across the country, who served as coordinators for the movement, have been included in the committee, which will play a key role in shaping the platform's policies.

The announcement was made on Thursday through a statement signed by Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the movement, and member Arif Sohel.

According to the statement, the central executive committee includes 18 members, with the convener, secretary, chief organiser, and spokesperson automatically becoming members.

Seven coordinators from Dhaka University were named to the committee. They are Md Mahin Sarkar, Rashidul Islam Rifat, Lutfar Rahman, Nusrat Tabassum, Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, Tarekul Islam (Tarek Reza), and Tariqul Islam.

Other members include Russel Ahmed from Chittagong University, Meherab Hossain Sifat from Jahangirnagar University, Asadullah Al Ghalib from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Mohammad Rakiob and Muinul Islam from Dhaka College, Synthia Jahin Ayesha from Begum Badrunnessa Mohila College, and Ibrahim Nirob from the National University.

The committee also features Asad Bin Rony from a private university, Nayeem Abedin from East West University, Mahmuda Sultana Rimi from the University of Information Technology Science, and Rafiqul Islam from a Qawmi Madrasa as part of the legal committee.

“The committee will play a significant role in the platform’s decision-making,” said Umama Fatema, the movement's spokesperson.

In the future, members are expected to contribute in different ways once special cells addressing various issues are established under the movement's umbrella.

Previously, another central committee had been formed with Hasnat as convener, Arif Sohel as secretary, Abdul Hannan Masud as chief organiser, and Umama Fatema as spokesperson.