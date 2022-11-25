Group of Dhaka University students show support for South Asian University protesters in New Delhi

A group of Dhaka University students have demonstrated in solidarity with the ongoing movement of students of South Asian University in India’s New Delhi to demand the participation of students in making the policy of the institution and an increase in scholarships.

During a human-chain programme in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Thursday, the demonstrators also demanded the reinstatement of SAU students who have been expelled over protests.

Arni Anjum and Mozammel Haque, students of political science, Armanul Haque of international relations and Jabir Ahmed Jubel of finance spoke at the programme.