    Group of Dhaka University students show support for South Asian University protesters in New Delhi

    The institution in the Indian capital expelled five students, including one from Bangladesh, for protesting to demand their participation in policymaking and an increase in scholarships

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 24 Nov 2022, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2022, 08:20 PM

    A group of Dhaka University students have demonstrated in solidarity with the ongoing movement of students of South Asian University in India’s New Delhi to demand the participation of students in making the policy of the institution and an increase in scholarships. 

    During a human-chain programme in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on Thursday, the demonstrators also demanded the reinstatement of SAU students who have been expelled over protests. 

    Arni Anjum and Mozammel Haque, students of political science, Armanul Haque of international relations and Jabir Ahmed Jubel of finance spoke at the programme. 

    South Asian University was established in 2010 through an agreement between the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC. Located in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, it admits students from SAARC countries to postgraduate and PhD programmes. 

    Earlier, from Oct 13, students of SAU started a movement for increasing stipends and their representation in university management. On Nov 4, the university administration expelled five people, including a student from Bangladesh, alleging a breach of discipline for participating in the movement. 

    The students continued the protests, adding the reinstatement of the expelled students to their demands. 

    Sudipta Das, the expelled student from Bangladesh, said there has been a deadlock in the university due to the movement. In 2021, he got admission for a PhD in economics. 

    The administration has repeatedly said it would discuss the matter with the students, but no talks have been initiated, he said . 

    "The administration has decided to expel me without showing any cause. I was even kicked out of the hostel. The university administration also sent a notice to my family.” 

