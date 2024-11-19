Home +
November 20, 2024

‘Tensions simmer’ as police enter Titumir College amid ‘shutdown’ protest

“We have deployed sufficient personnel,” a local police official says. “They will not be allowed to take to the streets under any circumstances.”

‘Tensions’ as police enter Titumir College amid ‘shutdown’

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM

