UGC orders waivers of tuition fees for students injured in mass uprising

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered higher education providers to waive the tuition fees of students injured during the July-August mass uprising.

The directive has been sent to all public and private universities, said Muhammed Nazmul Islam, additional secretary at the commission.

“The Secondary and Higher Education Department of the education ministry issued a notice on Oct 29, directing all educational institutions, from secondary schools to universities to waive the tuition fees for injured students,” he said.

“We wrote to the registrars of all public and private universities on Nov 17 to take measures accordingly and waive the fees for those students.”

According to the notice, injured students must submit an application to their university authorities, along with a medical prescription, to seek a fee waiver.

“The university authorities will scrutinise the applications and waive the tuition fees for eligible students.”