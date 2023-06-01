    বাংলা

    People owning multiple cars to face carbon tax in coming fiscal year

    The limit of tax has been fixed at Tk 25,000 to Tk 350,000 in the budget for FY23-24

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 June 2023, 05:48 PM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 05:48 PM

    People owning multiple vehicles will have to face cc or kilowatt-based carbon taxes in the coming 2023-24 fiscal year. 

    The limit of tax has been fixed at Tk 25,000 to Tk 350,000 in the budget for FY23-24, proposed by Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday. 

    The minister proposed various cc and kilowatt-based taxes on multiple vehicles to reduce environmental pollution. The proposed tax rates are:

    . Tk 25,000 for each additional 1,500cc or 75kWh car.

    . Tk 50,000 for cars from 1,500cc or 75kWh to 2,000cc or 100kWh.

    . Tk 75,000 for cars from 2,000cc or 100kWh to 2,500cc or 125kWh.

    . Tk 125,000 for cars from 2,500cc or 125kWh to 3,000cc or 150kWh.

    . Tk 200,000 for cars from 3,000cc or 150kWh to 3,500cc or 175kWh.

    . Tk 350,000 for cars above 3,500cc or 175kWh.

    Budget 2023-24
