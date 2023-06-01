People owning multiple cars to face carbon tax in coming fiscal year

The minister proposed various cc and kilowatt-based taxes on multiple vehicles to reduce environmental pollution. The proposed tax rates are:

. Tk 25,000 for each additional 1,500cc or 75kWh car.

. Tk 50,000 for cars from 1,500cc or 75kWh to 2,000cc or 100kWh.

. Tk 75,000 for cars from 2,000cc or 100kWh to 2,500cc or 125kWh.

. Tk 125,000 for cars from 2,500cc or 125kWh to 3,000cc or 150kWh.

. Tk 200,000 for cars from 3,000cc or 150kWh to 3,500cc or 175kWh.

. Tk 350,000 for cars above 3,500cc or 175kWh.