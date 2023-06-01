People owning multiple cars to face carbon tax in coming fiscal year

People owning multiple vehicles will have to face cc or kilowatt-based carbon taxes in the coming 2023-24 fiscal year.
The limit of tax has been fixed at Tk 25,000 to Tk 350,000 in the budget for FY23-24, proposed by Finance Minister AFM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday.
The minister proposed various cc and kilowatt-based taxes on multiple vehicles to reduce environmental pollution. The proposed tax rates are:
. Tk 25,000 for each additional 1,500cc or 75kWh car.
. Tk 50,000 for cars from 1,500cc or 75kWh to 2,000cc or 100kWh.
. Tk 75,000 for cars from 2,000cc or 100kWh to 2,500cc or 125kWh.
. Tk 125,000 for cars from 2,500cc or 125kWh to 3,000cc or 150kWh.
. Tk 200,000 for cars from 3,000cc or 150kWh to 3,500cc or 175kWh.
. Tk 350,000 for cars above 3,500cc or 175kWh.