Bangladesh signs deal with UK to establish aviation partnership

Bangladesh has signed a joint communique with the United Kingdom on partnership in the aviation sector.

“This deal demonstrates the UK's commitment to strengthening Bangladesh’s aviation industry, in turn helping to create jobs in both countries,” Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, the minister of state in the Department for Business and Trade, tweeted after the signing in London on Friday.

Salman F Rahman, adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on private industry and investment, signed the communique on behalf of the Bangladesh government.

The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Rushanara Ali MP were present during the signing ceremony.