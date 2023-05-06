    বাংলা

    Bangladesh signs deal with UK to establish aviation partnership

    The deal shows UK's commitment to strengthening Bangladesh’s aviation industry, in turn helping to create jobs in both countries, says Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE

    News Desk
    Published : 5 May 2023, 09:09 PM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 09:09 PM

    Bangladesh has signed a joint communique with the United Kingdom on partnership in the aviation sector. 

    “This deal demonstrates the UK's commitment to strengthening Bangladesh’s aviation industry, in turn helping to create jobs in both countries,” Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, the minister of state in the Department for Business and Trade, tweeted after the signing in London on Friday. 

    Salman F Rahman, adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on private industry and investment, signed the communique on behalf of the Bangladesh government.   

    The Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Rushanara Ali MP were present during the signing ceremony.

    The prime minister is currently visiting London to attend King Charles’ coronation. She also met Sunak in their first bilateral talks, and attended a reception hosted by King Charles and a meeting of Commonwealth leaders.

    Through the deal, Bangladesh's trade and investment relations with the United Kingdom and the other European partners of Airbus are supposed to be strengthened along with the development of Bangladesh's aviation industry, according to a media statement. 

    Bangladesh can also get long-term credit facilities from the UK Export Finance scheme on easy terms for the purchase of aircraft from Airbus under the deal. 

    After signing the deal, Salman said as a result of this initiative, a long term and effective relationship can be established between Airbus and Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the flag carrier.

    He believes the current relationship between Bangladesh, the UK, France, Germany and the European Union can be strengthened further through the initiative.

