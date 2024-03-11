Asia shares slip, yen firm as BOJ ponders positive rates

Beijing also promised to improve home sales in a "forceful" and "orderly" way to support the country's beleaguered residential property market, but was short on details.

Hopes for lower borrowing costs have been a fillip for equities with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab easing 0.1%, after hitting an eight-month peak on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei, opens new tab retreated 2.3%, having scored a succession of all-time highs last week. Chinese blue chips, opens new tab added 0.2%, but without much conviction.

BOJ TURNING POSITIVE

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were a fraction lower, having both run into profit taking on Friday as artificial intelligence diva Nvidia, opens new tab shed 5.6%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.4%, and FTSE futures dipped 0.2%.

Treasury bonds continued their rally after the benign jobs report with 10-year yields touching a one-month low of 4.038% and last trading at 4.060%.

The drop in yields has undermined the dollar, especially against the yen given market speculation that the BOJ will end its negative rate policy (NIRP) and yield curve control (YCC) this month.

"We expect JPY strength tactically on short-covering in the build-up to the March 18/19th BoJ meeting, one we think is live for a change in YCC and NIRP, and recent higher inflation readings only add to our conviction to be tactically long JPY," said Paul Robson, head of G10 FX strategy at NatWest Markets.

"We've turned tactically bearish the USD and initiated short positions vs both EUR and JPY," he added. "Our short-term fair value model suggests EUR/USD is too low based on bond spreads and relative curve steepness."

The dollar was off at 146.82 yen , having shed 2% last week to a five-week low of 146.48.

The euro was holding firm at $1.0939 , after bouncing 0.9% last week to as high as $1.0980.

The decline in the dollar and bond yields has been supportive of non-yielding gold which was up at $2,180 an ounce , having surged 4.5% last week to record peaks.

Oil prices have had a tougher time as worries about China's demand offset supply cuts by producer group OPEC+.

Brent dipped 54 cents to $81.54 a barrel, while US crude lost 57 cents to $77.44 per barrel.