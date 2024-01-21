Hasina declares handicrafts as 'product of the year' for 2024

The government has designated Bangladeshi handicrafts as the product of the year for 2024.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hoped the initiative would contribute to women's empowerment by creating roles for them both at home and in society during the inauguration of the Dhaka International Trade Fair on Sunday.

"In an effort to provide employment opportunities for women, I am declaring handicrafts as the product of the year."

The 28th edition of the trade fair is taking place at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal.

During the inaugural ceremony, Hasina said the focus in diplomacy will now be economic rather than political during her latest term in office.