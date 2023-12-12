Bangladesh removes bank deposit rate floor after lifting lending rate cap

The central bank on Nov 29 withdrew the 4 percent cap on spread between the deposit and lending rates.



It replaced the 9 percent lending rate with Six months Moving Average of Treasury bills or SMART as the reference rate in July.



The banks are now allowed to charge customers up to 3.5 percentage points more interest than the reference rate.



The minimum deposit rate was set at 6 percent and ceiling of lending rate at 9 percent in April 2021. Later the inflation-based deposit rate floor was introduced.



But banks have been under pressure to pay interest on deposit as inflation has remained above 9 percent for several months.